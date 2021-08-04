Bitcoin CZ Trading Down 14% This Week (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a market cap of $46,981.49 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,581,533 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

