Bitcoin Diamond Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $388.64 million and $4.95 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00005291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034881 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000858 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 145.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

