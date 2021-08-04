Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $937.22 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $937.22 million and $60.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $53.51 or 0.00135861 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00297465 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00154264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003479 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

