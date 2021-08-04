BitcoinPoS Hits One Day Volume of $5,962.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $5,962.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,806,474 coins and its circulating supply is 4,595,020 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

