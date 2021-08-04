BitTube Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $615.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00615437 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 317,424,770 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

