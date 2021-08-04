Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 2,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.95. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $786,248. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

