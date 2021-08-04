BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.39

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.393 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $16.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 207.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE BGIO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

