BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BTZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.