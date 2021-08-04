BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,565. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
