BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,565. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

