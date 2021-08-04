BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE MUI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,716. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
