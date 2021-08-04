BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 92,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,415. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

