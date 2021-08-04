Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
