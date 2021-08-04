Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

