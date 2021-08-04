BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 62,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,249. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $27.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
