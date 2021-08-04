Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $365,060.33 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $365,060.33 and approximately $167.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.89 or 0.00850897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00095380 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

