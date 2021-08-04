Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.52-$1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 13,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,344. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,541.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

