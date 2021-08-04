BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.65 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

NYSE BXC traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 21,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $450.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $771,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlueLinx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of BlueLinx worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

