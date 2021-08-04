BMO Capital Markets Boosts Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $39.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.