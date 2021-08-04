BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading 1% Higher

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) shares were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.40 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.60 ($2.11). Approximately 472,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 614,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £934.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Get BMO Global Smaller Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.