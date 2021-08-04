BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.36 ($69.84).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.40 ($60.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €53.43. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.