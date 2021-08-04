BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.66.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

