BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LEO opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $7,133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 133,998 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.