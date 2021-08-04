Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

