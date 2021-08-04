Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.75 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 72.59%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BCC opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.