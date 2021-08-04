Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 72.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

NYSE:BCC opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.43. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

