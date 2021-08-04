BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $2.67 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00006717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $213,830.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,335 coins and its circulating supply is 904,547 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

