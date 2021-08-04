Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.75. ATB Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 3284138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

