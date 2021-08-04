Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BCEI traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 12,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,177. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

