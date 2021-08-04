Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of BXP traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

