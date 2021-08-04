Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Raised to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $254.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

