BrainsWay (BWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrainsWay stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

BWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

