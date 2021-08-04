BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) & Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Financial Review

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and Cambium Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambium Networks 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cambium Networks has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Cambium Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 22.60 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Cambium Networks $278.46 million 4.02 $18.58 million $0.70 60.79

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Cambium Networks 12.81% 64.87% 20.40%

Summary

Cambium Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. It serves medium-sized wireless internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

