Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE BHG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 91,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,090. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.