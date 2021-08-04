Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

BHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,744,520,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

