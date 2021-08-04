Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

