Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 5,470 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $144,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.60. 181,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,331. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.71 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

