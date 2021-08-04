Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 1,308,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,046. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

