Brokerages Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%.

BIOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

