Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report sales of $434.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $456.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $476.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $76.46. 33,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,314. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $124.52.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

