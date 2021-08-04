Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CyrusOne by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 996,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 68,542 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in CyrusOne by 73.2% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 13.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 807,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,842.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

