Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

EVERTEC stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 424,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 30.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

