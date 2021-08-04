Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.19. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.79. 14,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,298. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

