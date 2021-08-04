Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,279,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,309,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

