Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

NYSE FIS opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of -343.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,023,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,381,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $3,887,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $2,416,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

