Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post sales of $5.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $21.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

LAD stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.