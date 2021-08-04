Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post sales of $5.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $21.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

LAD stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

