Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 579,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ready Capital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ready Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.