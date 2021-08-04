Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce sales of $187.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.91 million to $195.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $660.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.44.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.93. 1,207,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,724. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $248.84.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

