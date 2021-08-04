Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Price Target at $213.00

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AMG opened at $162.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

