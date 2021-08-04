Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) PT at $80.60

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 482,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,877. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.