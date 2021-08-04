Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT at $2,432.33

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,432.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,179,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $1,326,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $12.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,126.91. 5,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,162. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.