Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$253.08

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$253.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BYD stock traded down C$2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$242.96. 28,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.82. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$248.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9051146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

